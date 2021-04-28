Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,836 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. 2,841,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41.

