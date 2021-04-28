Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.38. 1,019,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,336,645. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

