Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 3.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $248.26. 126,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,823. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $126.11 and a one year high of $258.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.76.

