Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROGFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.57.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Shares of ROGFF opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Roxgold has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.