Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $151.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

NYSE PII traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.02. 12,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 419.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.84.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

