Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $151.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.
NYSE PII traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.02. 12,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 419.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.84.
In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
