Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $70.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of ST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,483. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 83,567 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

