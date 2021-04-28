Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $217.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.36.

Shares of AMGN traded down $19.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

