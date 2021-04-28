Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.19

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.19 and last traded at $95.08, with a volume of 16615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

The stock has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

