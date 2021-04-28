Royal Bank of Canada Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $200.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MMM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.55.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

