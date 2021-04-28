Royal Bank of Canada Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $131.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.19.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.