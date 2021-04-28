Royal Bank of Canada Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $131.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.19.
SBUX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.
SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.19.
SBUX stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.