Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $171.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.
Shares of SUI opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.31. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $165.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
