Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $171.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Shares of SUI opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.31. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $165.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

