Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €3.30 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.00 ($3.53).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

