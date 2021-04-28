Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 417,233 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,581,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

NYSE RCL opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.