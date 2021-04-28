Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.15. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.45.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.