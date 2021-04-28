Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in April

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROYMY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROYMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

