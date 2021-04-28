Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Short Interest Update

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROCLF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.40.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

