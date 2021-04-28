Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the March 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 77,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $12.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

