RPC Group (LON:RPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($10.36). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.36), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 792.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15.

RPC Group Company Profile (LON:RPC)

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.