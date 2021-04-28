RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RES traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 23,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. RPC has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

