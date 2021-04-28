RPT Realty (RPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. RPT Realty has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.77-0.87 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect RPT Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPT stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

