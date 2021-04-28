Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 250,000 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,324,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,891,780.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total transaction of C$30,228.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total transaction of C$14,916.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

Shares of CVE RUP traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.15. 418,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$849.16 million and a P/E ratio of -103.00. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$6.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

