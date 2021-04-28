Rupiah Token (IDRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.81 or 0.00847144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.71 or 0.08185150 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

