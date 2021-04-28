RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 226,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RXR Acquisition stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

