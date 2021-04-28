Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of R traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Get Ryder System alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.