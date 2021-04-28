Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of R traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.
