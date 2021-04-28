Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.50. Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.500-5.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 552,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

