Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.500-5.900 EPS.

NYSE:R traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

