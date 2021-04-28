Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.500-5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. 557,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

