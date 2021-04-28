Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.500-5.900 EPS.

Ryder System stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 552,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

