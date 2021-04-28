S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCPPF. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

SCPPF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. S4 Capital has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

