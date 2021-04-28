Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 619,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Sabre worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sabre by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 244,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 650.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

SABR stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

