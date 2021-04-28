Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, a growth of 375.4% from the March 31st total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 300.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

