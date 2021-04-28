Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Safehold worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

