Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.89

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFSHF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

