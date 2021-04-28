Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.80

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 65.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.86), with a volume of 26382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.32. The stock has a market cap of £90.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23.

In other Safestyle UK news, insider Michael Gallacher acquired 120,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £49,298.40 ($64,408.68).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

