Safex Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.36 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Safex Token has a total market cap of $13.36 million and $5,344.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

