Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIA traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,839. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $247.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.67 and its 200-day moving average is $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

