Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 4.8% Following Weak Earnings

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $229.04 and last traded at $229.44. 5,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 194,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.00.

The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.36.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Saia by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,125,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.59.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

