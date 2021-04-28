salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 263.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.29. 113,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average is $231.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

