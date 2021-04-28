SALT (SALT) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.55 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, SALT has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $36.55 million and approximately $125,319.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.83 or 0.00875643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00097088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.12 or 0.08081740 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.