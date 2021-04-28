Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFRGY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 1,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.42.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Salvatore Ferragamo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

