Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Samsonite International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,589. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.