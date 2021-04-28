San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 1,341 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.30% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42.

