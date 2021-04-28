San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 0.7% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned about 0.12% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

SH opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

