San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 135.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

