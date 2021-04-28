San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93.

