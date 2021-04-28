San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases Shares of 83,849 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up approximately 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

