San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.57

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $4.84. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 231,302 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0262 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.