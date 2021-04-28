Sandra Bodnyk Buys 1,000 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Sandra Bodnyk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFIS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 5,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.14. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

