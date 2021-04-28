SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the Initial Wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

