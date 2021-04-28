Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 81.0% in April

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCHYY stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. 53,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.22. Sands China has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sands China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

