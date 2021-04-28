Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 81.0% in April

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCHYY stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. 53,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.22. Sands China has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sands China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

